1-year-old boy killed, mother shot in car in Englewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured in a shooting in Englewood Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the the shooting occurred near Halsted and 60th around 2 p.m.

The child was in a carseat in the back of the vehicle when he was shot.

The victims reportedly showed up at a South Side hospital.

Police held a press conference in Englewood Saturday.

Police are speaking with witnesses and still trying to gather more information on the shooting.

At St. Bernard Hospital in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, ABC7 captured a car parked in front of the emergency room entrance that was blocked off by crime scene tape. There were bullet holes in the vehicle, which appears to be part of the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
