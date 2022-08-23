Triple shooting: 7-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Englewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was among three people shot on the city's South Side Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard at about 5:45 p.m., police said.

A 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were traveling westbound in a vehicle on 74th Street, police said. An unknown vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside fired shots, striking all three victims.

The man, shot in the leg, and the woman, shot in the hand, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The boy was shot in the left arm and was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not provide further information about the shooting.