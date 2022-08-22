Chicago police say SWAT team responding to barricade situation in West Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said their SWAT team has responded to a barricade situation in West Englewood Monday afternoon.

Police said a person is barricaded in a building in the 6800-block of South Elizabeth. As a result, 69th Street is closed between Racine and Loomis. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Police have not yet said what prompted the barricade situation, whether it was taking place inside a home or a business, or if there was any one else barricaded alongside the person they are seeking.

Chicago police have also not released any information about the barricaded individual.

