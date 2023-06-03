Man, woman shot in car with children inside in Englewood, Chicago police say

A man and woman were shot while in a car with two children Friday evening near 71st and Lowe in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

Two people are recovering after being shot in a car that had children inside, according to Chicago police.

It happened Friday evening around 6:10 p.m. in the 600 block of W. 71st Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the victims were in a car when someone in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them opened fire.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 32-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Two children of unknown age were also in the vehicle but not hurt. They were both transported to Comer Children's Hospital for observation, according to police.

Area One Detectives are investigating.