Girl, 17, shot during driver's ed test near Fenger High School in Roseland

A 17-year-old girl was shot as she took a driver's ed test near Fenger High School in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday afternoon, Chicago police say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot during the final moments of her driver's ed test in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side Thursday afternoon.

Her mother, who does not want to be identified, spoke with ABC 7 about the terrifying incident.

"They're learning not to be scared behind the wheel, and then something like this happens," her mother said. "It scars them for life."

The teen's mom said her daughter was doing a three-point turn with both the instructor and another student in the car when gunfire rang out near 113th and Normal around noon.

"She saw a male come out of a house and then a car passed behind her and he just started shooting at the car," her mother said.

The 17-year-old girl was shot in the head, and suffered a graze wound. We want to warn you: the photo of her injuries may be considered graphic.

Her mother said the teen received stitches and has since been released from the hospital.

"She can't sleep," her mother said. "She's having nightmares, the pain in her head, she's having really bad headaches."

The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but was assigned to Fenger High School for driver's ed.

The teen's mom said it's a miracle she was not more severely injured. She plans on taking next steps with the school to ensure this doesn't happen to any other students.

The teen is now recovering at home. Police said no one is in custody.

Full Statement from Fenger High School Principal:

Dear Fenger Parents and Families,

The safety of your children is always our top priority, which is why I am writing to inform you of an incident that impacted our school this afternoon. During one of our driver education programs, shots were fired in the vicinity of our school. We notified the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the CPS Office of Safety and Security to protect the safety of all students and staff involved in the program. CPD quickly arrived and responded to the situation, and this matter will be handled in accordance with CPS policies. Due to the privacy of those involved, I am unable to go into further details. Please know that we are taking this matter extremely seriously. We will continue to work diligently with CPD and the CPS Office of Safety and Security to ensure that our school continues to be a place where all students can reach their full potential. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me directly.