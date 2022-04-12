Girl 17, critically injured in shooting, crash near Chicago State University

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot and crashing Monday night near Chicago State University., police said.The girl was driving in the 600-block of East 95th Street at about 8:21 p.m. when police said a dark vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots in her direction.The girl was wounded to the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.