CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot and crashing Monday night near Chicago State University., police said.
The girl was driving in the 600-block of East 95th Street at about 8:21 p.m. when police said a dark vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots in her direction.
Chicago shootings: 27 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says
The girl was wounded to the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
As President Biden announces ghost gun regulations, Illinois lawmakers work to close loophole
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Girl 17, critically injured in shooting, crash near Chicago State University
TOP STORIES
Show More