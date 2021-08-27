chicago shooting

Chicago police charge teen with murder for deadly Hegewisch shooting of beloved grandmother

Photos of suspects in fatal shooting of Yvonne Ruzich, 70, previously released
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced charges against a juvenile for the fatal Chicago shooting of Yvonne Ruzich, 70, who was killed in Hegewisch last week while waiting to go into work.

Photos of suspects in her death were released the day after her death.


"She was the opposite of that evil that took her," said Ruzich's daughter Karla. "She was my mom and had a piece of so many other people. People who come in for their morning coffee knew my mom."

Ruzich was inside a parked car in the 13300-block of South Baltimore Avenue at about 4:26 a.m. when police said two suspects approached and fired shots.

Surveillance video shows their two vehicles and then a third car pulls up. Two people get out of the car and head over to Ruzich's car, point a gun at her and start shooting.

Ruzich managed to drive away but then crashed down the block where the gunman caught up with her and shot her several more times, according to her boyfriend.

She was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead, police said

Early Tuesday, Chicago police released two images of the suspects in the case, showing them armed with handguns.

The suspects appear to be men, who were both wearing masks at the time. One was in all white clothing, and the other was in all black clothing.

Though Ruzich had retired from the Department of Streets and Sanitation, she worked part-time because she loved to stay busy. Her boss said she was a dedicated employee and a hard worker.

She was known by many in the tight-knit Hegewisch community, as always having a smiling face and a great attitude.

A $12,000 reward for information is being offered in the case. Police are asking people in the neighborhood to check their surveillance video for possible leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.

