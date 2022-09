Homan Square shooting: Shots fired at Chicago police, CPD officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at police in Homan Square Monday, a spokesman said.

The incident took place near Homan Avenue and Grenshaw Street, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted just before 12:25 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, or what took place.

