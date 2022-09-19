Homan Square shooting: Man shot in face, woman robbed at gunpoint on West Side, Chicago police say

CPD said the man was shot when he walked out of a restaurant early Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and a woman robbed early Monday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood, according to CPD.

Chicago police said a 30-year-old man was leaving a restaurant just after 3:30 a.m. in the 3400-block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a black Nissan pickup fired shots, grazing the man in the face.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in good condition.

A woman was sitting in the man's vehicle when two male suspects tried to get in, and took her purse at gunpoint before driving away in the black pickup, according to CPD.

The woman was not hurt, and no one was in custody later Monday morning.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.