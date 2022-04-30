2 women shot, 1 fatally near House of Blues in River North, police say: 'She was screaming for help'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in River North.Police said all of it unfolded on the sidewalk near the House of Blues. That's where police said two woman were in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender, who then pulled out a gun and shot both women multiple times.One of them is a 26-year-old who was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern hospital. She died soon after from her injuries.The other 31-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was also taken to Northwestern hospital. She was last listed in good condition.Some people nearby saw the shooting and described that initial chaos."I heard gunshots, said Justin Beters, a witness. "I saw a whole bunch of females surrounding another female on the ground... she was screaming for help."Police said no one has been arrested as the investigation continues. This all came after 42 people were shot last weekend.