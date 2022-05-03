4 shot in Loop, including woman crossing road, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot in the Loop overnight Monday right on Ida B Wells Drive.
Some of the victims have multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Traffic is being detoured at S. Wells and Van Buren streets as police gather evidence at the scene.
Police said gunfire erupted just after 1:30 a.m. near South Wells and Van Buren in the Loop.
Three victims, a man and two women, were inside a Dodge Durango stopped at a red light when two unknown men fired shots from the sidewalk, according to police.
The driver of the Durango then drove to Stroger Hospital and dropped off the two female passengers for treatment. One of those women is in critical condition.
Then the driver left, police said.
Illinois State Police caught up with him in Maywood and found him with a critical gunshot injury from the shooting.
Meanwhile, a 26-year-old woman who was crossing the street in the Loop was also hit by a bullet in her left leg. She is said to be in fair condition.
This shooting comes just one day after Police Superintendent David Brown addressed crime in the city, including the downtown area.
Police continue to search for the shooters and so far the motive remains unclear.
