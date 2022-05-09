Chicago shooting in Humboldt Park kills 2 just hours after triple shooting; 1 in custody, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot and killed in Humboldt Park Monday afternoon, just hours after another shooting that injured three men.Chicago police said a 34-year-old and 35-year-old man were standing in the 1300-block of East Louis Munoz Marin Drive around 3 p.m. Monday when two people approached them, pulled out guns and opened fire.The 34-year-old man was struck in the head and chest. The 35-year-old man was struck in the chest. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.One suspect was taken into custody, Chicago police said. Charges are pending. The other alleged shooter has not been arrested.The shooting happened on the east end of Humboldt Park itself, near the tennis courts.About two and a half hours earlier, three males aged 16, 18 and 30 were shot multiple times by two people who got out of a car in the 3900-block of West Thomas, more than a mile west of the park shooting.All three victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, though two of them have since been upgraded to good condition. No one is in custody for that shooting.It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were connected in any way.