chicago shooting

Chicago shooting in Humboldt Park kills 2 just hours after triple shooting; 1 in custody, CPD says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed in Humboldt Park shooting; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot and killed in Humboldt Park Monday afternoon, just hours after another shooting that injured three men.

Chicago police said a 34-year-old and 35-year-old man were standing in the 1300-block of East Louis Munoz Marin Drive around 3 p.m. Monday when two people approached them, pulled out guns and opened fire.

READ MORE: Teen shot 11 times, 2 others injured in NW Side shooting, CPD says

The 34-year-old man was struck in the head and chest. The 35-year-old man was struck in the chest. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

One suspect was taken into custody, Chicago police said. Charges are pending. The other alleged shooter has not been arrested.

The shooting happened on the east end of Humboldt Park itself, near the tennis courts.

About two and a half hours earlier, three males aged 16, 18 and 30 were shot multiple times by two people who got out of a car in the 3900-block of West Thomas, more than a mile west of the park shooting.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, though two of them have since been upgraded to good condition. No one is in custody for that shooting.

It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were connected in any way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkchicago shootingchicago crimechicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
CPD asks for help to ID Lincoln Park armed robbery, shooting suspects
Teen shot 11 times, 2 others injured in NW Side shooting, CPD says
24 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Teen charged after trading gunfire with CPD during NW Side chase
TOP STORIES
Girlfriend accused of killing married boyfriend for loving other woman
Escaped inmate, correctional officer who helped him in custody: police
US tourists who mysteriously died at Bahamas resort identified
24 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Ex-NBA, MSU player killed in shooting; 1 arrested, authorities say
Teen shot 11 times, 2 others injured in NW Side shooting, CPD says
IL reports 4,745 new COVID cases, zero deaths
Show More
Logan Square assault victim speaks out
Lightfoot reveals fund for those seeking abortions from out of state
Gallagher Way announces Chicago summer programs
Young man fighting for life after thief shot him 3 times
Judge denies Kim Foxx's bid to let inmate out early under new law
More TOP STORIES News