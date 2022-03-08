Security guard fatally shot at South Shore gas station after leaving from work at WGN-TV

CHICAGO -- A security guard for WGN-TV was shot and killed Monday afternoon after she left work and stopped for gas in the South Shore neighborhood, according to the television station.Salena Claybourne was inside her car around 3 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a black car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.Claybourne, 35, was struck in her shoulder and face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.At least two people of interest were being questioned, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon. No charges have been filed.Claybourne, a mother of two daughters, worked for Allied Universal Security and was posted at WGN-TV Studios, according to the station."WGN is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our sincerest condolences go out to her family and friends," the station said.South Shore has had 16 shootings so far this year through Saturday, according to police statistics. That's about 35% fewer than the same time last year, when there were 21 shootings, but still more than the 11 shootings reported in 2020.