3 men injured, 1 seriously, in Lakeview shooting: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left 3 men injured, 1 seriously, on Barry in Lakeview early Sunday morning, CPD says.

CPD said shooting took place near Mariano's on Broadway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot early Sunday morning on Chicago's North Side, CPD said.

The men were walking on the sidewalk in the 600-block of West Barry Avenue in the city's Lakeview neighborhood about 12:50 a.m. when shots were fired, Chicago police said. The three were outside the Mariano's at Broadway and Barry when the shooting took place, according to CPD.

Chicago fire crews took one of the men to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, with gunshot wounds to the back and chest. A 22-year-old man also was taken to Masonic in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 32-year-old taken to Masonic was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

Officers surrounded the area with crime tape, and laid down over a dozen evidence markers on the street.

Bullets also appeared to pierce at least one car parked at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

No one was in custody later Sunday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

The shooting is among dozens across Chicago so far this Memorial Day weekend.

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning nearby, in the 500-block of West Surf Street.

