Lawndale shooting: Bellwood man charged in Chicago restaurant worker's murder

Chicago police said the 47-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder

Chicago police said a man working at a restaurant service window was shot and killed Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 47-year-old Bellwood man has been charged in the shooting death of a restaurant worker in the Lawndale neighborhood last week, Chicago police announced Thursday morning.

Joseph Freeman was arrested Tuesday in the 3100-block of West Harrison Street after being identified as the suspect who shot and killed a 30-year-old man in the 3800-block of West Harrison Street last Friday, Chicago police said.

He faces a first-degree murder charge.

The shooting occurred at about 3:10 a.m. at the Original Maxwell Street restaurant.

Police said a man working at the restaurant service window was shot in the face.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in critical condition and later died, police said.

Further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Freeman is next due in court Thursday.

