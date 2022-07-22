Chicago shooting: Worker fatally shot at restaurant service window on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man working at a restaurant service window was fatally shot Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred at about 3:10 a.m. in the 3800-block of West Harrison Street, police said.Police said the worker was shot in the face. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in critical condition and later died, police said.Further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.