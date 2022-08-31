Teen charged in Little Village shooting that killed Jezebell Perez, 22, and injured sister

Jezebell Perez, a 22-year-old mother of two daughters, was shot and killed near 28th Street and Homan in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager has been charged in a shooting in Little Village that killed a young mother and seriously injured another woman.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Jezebell Perez, 22, was outside with her older sister by the alley on 28th Street near Homan in Little Village when police said someone shot Perez several times in the torso, police and her family said. Her sister was also hit, but survived.

RELATED: Young mom shot, killed in Little Village; family holds fundraiser to pay for funeral

Now Chicago police have charged a 16-year-old boy with one count of first degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of attempted murder in the shooting.

Police have not released the boy's name because he is a juvenile. They also have not released any further information about a motive.

Perez is survived by two daughters.

"They also have a great dad," her cousin-in-law Alex Dominguez said. "Their dad is going to be a good help to keep her memory alive with them, so I just hope the whole family can come together and keep her memory alive for them."