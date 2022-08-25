Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were shot, one fatally on the city's Southwest Side on Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The women, 22 and 24 years old, were standing outside in the Little Village neighborhood's 2700 block of South Homan Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. when someone fired shots at them, police said. The 22-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

SEE ALSO | More patrols after 4 hurt in Chicago shooting near Irving Park high school

The 24-year-old was shot in the buttocks and abdomen and was transported to the same hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating, police said.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.