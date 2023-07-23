WATCH LIVE

Little Village shooting: Man found in rolled-over vehicle had been shot in head, Chicago police say

It was not immediately clear how Chicago crash occurred or when man shot

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 23, 2023 1:03PM
Man found in rolled-over vehicle had been shot in head: CPD
There was a Chicago shooting on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning. A man involved in a Little Village crash had been shot in the head, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man found in a rolled over vehicle in the city's Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning had been shot in the head, Chicago police said.

Officers responding to a person shot in the 3000-block of West 21st Street about 1:25 a.m. found a man in a rolled over vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, CPD said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he died a short time later, police said.

No one was in custody and the man killed had not yet been identified later Sunday morning.

Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

