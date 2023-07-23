Little Village shooting: Man found in rolled-over vehicle had been shot in head, Chicago police say

There was a Chicago shooting on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning. A man involved in a Little Village crash had been shot in the head, CPD said.

It was not immediately clear how Chicago crash occurred or when man shot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man found in a rolled over vehicle in the city's Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning had been shot in the head, Chicago police said.

Officers responding to a person shot in the 3000-block of West 21st Street about 1:25 a.m. found a man in a rolled over vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, CPD said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he died a short time later, police said.

No one was in custody and the man killed had not yet been identified later Sunday morning.

Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

