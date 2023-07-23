Forest Glen shooting: 64-year-old man shot, critically injured on NW Side, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting left a man injured on West Strong Street in Forest Glen Saturday afternoon, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 64-year-old man was shot and critically wounded on the city's Northwest Side Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The man was in the 4800-block of West Strong Street in the Forest Glen Neighborhood about 12:25 p.m. when he was shot in the chest after an argument with someone known by police, CPD said.

The man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition.

SEE ALSO: 3 injured in Back of the Yards shooting, Chicago police say

Area Five detectives are speaking with a person of interest, and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood