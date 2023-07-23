WATCH LIVE

Forest Glen shooting: 64-year-old man shot, critically injured on NW Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 23, 2023 12:44PM
64-year-old man shot, critically injured on NW Side: CPD
A Chicago shooting left a man injured on West Strong Street in Forest Glen Saturday afternoon, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 64-year-old man was shot and critically wounded on the city's Northwest Side Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The man was in the 4800-block of West Strong Street in the Forest Glen Neighborhood about 12:25 p.m. when he was shot in the chest after an argument with someone known by police, CPD said.

The man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition.

Area Five detectives are speaking with a person of interest, and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

