$15K reward offered for information in 18-year-old's Little Village shooting death

Cook County Crime Stoppers hoping someone will come forward

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 9, 2023 6:00PM
$15K reward offered for information in teen's Chicago shooting death
Cook County Crime Stoppers is hoping someone will come forward with information in Miguel Angel Rios' Little Village shooting death.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers is hoping someone will come forward with information about the killing of 18-year old Miguel Angel Rios.

He was shot and killed during a robbery nearly three years ago in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information in the case.

His mother, Catalina Andrade, has since met with other families who have experienced gun violence in Little Village.

"It's just sad that ... they're taking our kids. Our kids should be free to be anywhere they want in our city; this is a beautiful city," she previously said.

