Chicago Shooting: 5 shot, 2 fatally, near CFD station in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A verbal dispute led to a shooting in the Loop which left five people shot, two fatally, Friday morning, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred at about 1:44 a.m. near a Chicago Fire Department station in the 400-block of South Wells Street.Five men were leaving a business when they got into a verbal dispute with an unknown person who police said took out a handgun and started firing.A 29-year-old man was shot in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Three others were wounded and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.