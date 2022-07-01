police officer shot

Chicago police officer injured in Near West Side shooting

Officer's condition unknown after Chicago police shooting
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LIVE: Chicago police officer injured in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Friday morning, a CPD spokesman said.

A 12th District officer was shot and taken to Stroger Hospital, Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted about 9 a.m.

The officer's condition was not immediately known, and the suspect is at large, Ahern said.

The 12th District encompasses part of the Near West Side.

A large number of CPD squad cars could be seen in the 1300-block of West Taylor Street in University Village about 9 a.m., and CPD taped off a Chicago Public Library branch in the area.

An area business owner said the officer was conscious after the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

