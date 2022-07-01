Chicago police officer injured in Near West Side shooting

A 12th District officer was shot and taken to Stroger Hospital, Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted about 9 a.m.
The officer's condition was not immediately known, and the suspect is at large, Ahern said.
The 12th District encompasses part of the Near West Side.
A large number of CPD squad cars could be seen in the 1300-block of West Taylor Street in University Village about 9 a.m., and CPD taped off a Chicago Public Library branch in the area.
An area business owner said the officer was conscious after the shooting.
