Chicago police officer injured in Near West Side shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12008877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago police officer was shot Friday morning, a CPD spokesman said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Friday morning, a CPD spokesman said.A 12th District officer was shot and taken to Stroger Hospital, Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted about 9 a.m.The officer's condition was not immediately known, and the suspect is at large, Ahern said.The 12th District encompasses part of the Near West Side.A large number of CPD squad cars could be seen in the 1300-block of West Taylor Street in University Village about 9 a.m., and CPD taped off a Chicago Public Library branch in the area.An area business owner said the officer was conscious after the shooting.