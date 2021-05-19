Chicago shooting: Boy, 13, dies after being shot in McKinley Park over weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy died Tuesday after being shot in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Sunday.
The boy, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Eric Crawford, was on the sidewalk in the 3700-block of South Wood Street at about 7:54 a.m. when police said he was approached by a white SUV and someone inside fired shots.
Crawford was shot in the head and neck and initially transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.
Crawford would have entered the 8th grade this coming fall.
Area detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
