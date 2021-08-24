Wells Street restaurants struck by gunfire in Old Town shooting, Chicago police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10904299" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cell phone video obtained exclusively by ABC 7 appears to show the moments after someone opened fire on a crowd in Old Town overnight.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that shattered the windows of two restaurants in the city's Old Town neighborhood.CPD was notified of the shots fired just after 3:15 a.m. in the 1400-block of North Wells Street, law enforcement officials said.It appears the bullets pierced doors and windows near the entrances of the Old Town Pour House and Old Jerusalem restaurants.The restaurants were closed, and no injuries are reported.No one is in custody in connection with the incident, and Chicago police did not have any information on possible suspects.