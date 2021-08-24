chicago shooting

Wells Street restaurants struck by gunfire in Old Town shooting, Chicago police say

Apparent bullet holes visible at Pour House, Old Jerusalem
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Old Town restaurants hit by gunfire on Wells: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that shattered the windows of two restaurants in the city's Old Town neighborhood.

CPD was notified of the shots fired just after 3:15 a.m. in the 1400-block of North Wells Street, law enforcement officials said.

It appears the bullets pierced doors and windows near the entrances of the Old Town Pour House and Old Jerusalem restaurants.

RELATED: 8 shot in Old Town drive-by, marking Chicago's 3rd mass shooting in 6-hour span, CPD says
EMBED More News Videos

Cell phone video obtained exclusively by ABC 7 appears to show the moments after someone opened fire on a crowd in Old Town overnight.



The restaurants were closed, and no injuries are reported.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident, and Chicago police did not have any information on possible suspects.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoold townchicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingchicago violencerestaurants
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
CPD officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French out of hospital
4 wounded in Uptown shooting, including boy, 16
LIVE: 44 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
40 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
TOP STORIES
Victims rear-ended then carjacked, CPD warns
Mag Mile robbery crew stole purses worth $43K; guard critically hurt
CPD officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French out of hospital
Chicago to mandate vaccine for city workers, Lightfoot says
Construction costs rising due to skyrocketing prices, labor shortage
Chicago Teachers Union calls for COVID safety plan ahead of classes
Former Chicago Blackhawk Jimmy Hayes dead at 31
Show More
No need to rush for COVID booster shot, experts say
4 wounded in Uptown shooting, including boy, 16
CSU launches program to eliminate student debt due to COVID hardships
2 hurt in Eisenhower Expwy. shooting near California
Chicago Weather: Muggy, hot Tuesday with storms possible
More TOP STORIES News