8 shot in Old Town drive-by, marking Chicago's 3rd mass shooting in 6-hour span, CPD says

Chicago shootings: DOJ launching gun trafficking strike force initiative in city Thursday
Old Town party bus shooting leaves 8 wounded: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least eight people were shot just before midnight Wednesday in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood in what was the third mass shooting for the city in a six-hour span.

The U.S. Justice Department is hoping to deter violence like what happened Wednesday, and on Thursday the DOJ is set to formally launch its gun trafficking strike force initiative in Chicago.

The Old Town drive-by shooting took place outside a BP gas station at Clark and LaSalle streets about 11:57 p.m. Wednesday. Chicago police were just wrapping up the scene about 4:30 a.m.

At least eight people were hurt in the incident, according to CPD.

RELATED: Chicago mass shootings: Boy, 14, killed, 9 others shot at 2 scenes in North Lawndale

Police said a group was traveling on a party bus right by the gas station when someone inside a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee started shooting at them.

Police said it's not clear if the victims were inside or outside of the bus when they were shot.

Officers said six men and two women were hurt, at least one of them critically. The victims ranged in age from 23 to 52, police said.

RELATED: Federal strike force arrives in Chicago next week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces

Hours before, there were two separate mass shooting in North Lawndale, in which a 14-year-old boy was killed. Nine others were hurt, including four teenagers.

Meanwhile the DOJ said the strike force is an effort aimed at cracking down on stolen and illegally purchased firearms that officials see as one of the primary drivers fueling the surge in gun violence across the country.

Officials from the DOJ and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told reporters the goal is not a short-term infusion of federal resources, but instead a sustained effort to disrupt trafficking routes.

With the Old Town shooting Wednesday night, at least 17 people were shot in three mass shootings in Chicago within a span of six hours.

The owner of the party bus in which the victims were riding did not comment on the incident.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

