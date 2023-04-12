Woman shot on CTA bus in South Shore, CPD says

Chicago police said a woman was shot on a CTA bus in South Shore Tuesday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a woman was shot on a CTA bus in South Shore Tuesday evening.

Police said the 23-year-old woman was on a bus when she got into a fight with another passenger. The other passenger pulled out a gun and opened fire, CPD said.

Police were called to the 7100-block of South Jeffery Blvd. around 8:10 p.m. in response to the shooting.

The woman was struck in the collarbone and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is currently in custody and police have not released any details about any suspect. An investigation by area detectives is ongoing.

