police officer shot

2 men charged in Calumet Heights shootout that injured Chicago police officer

By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2 men facing charges in Calumet Heights shootout that injured Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men are facing charges Saturday following a shooting incident in the Calumet Heights neighborhood this week that injured a Chicago Police officer.

Michael Taylor, 26, is charged with multiple felonies, including attempted first-degree murder.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic investigation near 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when gunfire broke out, according to police.

During the exchange, an officer was shot in the leg and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police said the officer's injuries are non-life-threatening.

WATCH: Full update from Supt. Brown
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown gives an update on the officer who was shot in Calumet Heights Wednesday night.



At least one gun was recovered, according to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

Video from the scene shows investigators at a Citgo gas station at that corner, as well as a dark-colored SUV that apparently crashed and was left on Stony Island.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on desk duty for 30 days.

Adonis Covington, 21, is also charged in the incident, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocalumet heightspolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingchicago shootingchicago crimepolice officer shotchicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Bensenville officer shot 9 times finally home from hospital
Dispatchers working during deadly Chicago shootings of cops honored
CPD officer, suspect wounded in Calumet Heights shootout
Chicago police officer shot in Calumet Heights
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News