Chicago police shooting: CPD officer fatally shoots man in Gresham

COPA is responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 006 District. If you or anyone you know may have any information related to this incident, please reach out to our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) October 4, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer fatally shot a man Monday morning in Gresham, as officers were responding to a domestic disturbance, officials said.During a press conference later Monday morning, officials said officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance at 78th and Carpenter streets about 7:35 a.m.Police went up to a second floor apartment, observed an altercation and "loud disturbances," and one officer shot a man inside the apartment, CPD officials said.The officer then rendered aid to the man, according to CPD.Paramedics responded around 7:40 a.m. to 78th and Carpenter streets and found a man in his 30s who died from a gunshot wound, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.A woman was transported in good condition to a hospital, but it was unclear how she was injured, Merritt said.CPD said the man had a knife, but it was not immediately clear what led up to the fatal shooting.The patrolman involved is now on desk duty.Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigators were headed to the scene.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit