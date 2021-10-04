Gunshots fired within minutes of mayor, police superintendent leaving police roll call

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gunshots fired at an intersection Saturday, just minutes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown left, was caught on camera.In a surveillance video shared with ABC7, you can see someone firing shots at a car in the 4900 block of North Drake in Albany Park just before 6:30 p.m.Police said three different cars were hit by bullets, but no one was hurt.Less than 30 minutes before, Chicago police did a roll call in this same area and the mayor and police superintendent were both there for it.Area Detectives are investigating.