Gunshots fired within minutes of mayor, police superintendent leaving police roll call

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gunshots fired at an intersection Saturday, just minutes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown left, was caught on camera.
In a surveillance video shared with ABC7, you can see someone firing shots at a car in the 4900 block of North Drake in Albany Park just before 6:30 p.m.
Police said three different cars were hit by bullets, but no one was hurt.
RELATED: Influx of guns is 'ground zero for violence' at the end of a bloody summer in Chicago
Less than 30 minutes before, Chicago police did a roll call in this same area and the mayor and police superintendent were both there for it.
Area Detectives are investigating.
