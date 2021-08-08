chicago shooting

2 Chicago police officers shot in West Englewood shooting, CPD says

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD officers gather outside UChicago after 2 shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday night on the city's South Side, CPD officials said.



Chicago police said the shooting occurred about 9:10 p.m. in the 6300-block of South Bell Avenue, and it left the officers in serious-to-critical condition.

They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where a crowd of officers gathered after 10 p.m. Some officers could be seen hugging each other; others appeared emotional.

An active scene was visible at South Bell Avenue and West 63rd Street in West Englewood.
Two suspects were taken into custody, according to police communications from the scene. One suspect had been shot and was taken to a hospital. A third suspect was being sought by police, police said from the scene.

About a block from the shooting, neighbors looked out cautiously from their front yards, which one referred to as a "quiet block."


RELATED: Chicago shootings: 'No Crime Day' promotes peace in Burnside, other communities

"Be careful, they're still looking for someone," a woman warned a neighbor as she walked by.

Dozens of officers could be seen patrolling the neighborhood and blocking streets in the area while a police helicopter flew overhead.

WATCH: Heavy police presence in West Englewood after CPD shooting


EMBED More News Videos

Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday night on the city's South Side, CPD officials said.




Cook County sheriff's deputies and K9 unites were also on the scene.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochicago lawnwest englewoodchicago shootingchicago crimepolice officer shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
30 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence: Chicago police
2 boys shot in Albany Park on eve of 'No Crime Day' in Chicago
4-year-old girl, teen shot in West Garfield Park
Dan Ryan shooting near 33rd leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
TOP STORIES
Metra crash in Norwood Park leaves 1 dead
What to know about lambda, delta plus variants
Lake County now ranked 'high' for COVID risk
Woman killed when car tears through home in Gary; driver also hurt
Quick Tip: Best ways to keep track of COVID-19 vaccine card
30 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence: Chicago police
'They're not numbers': COVID victims remembered in Highland Park
Show More
IN woman accused of chopping off dad's legs in front of kids
Man charged in Blue Line pistol-whipping attacks: CPD
Joliet man drowns in Fox Lake after going to girl's aid
Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dies at 70
DHS warns of increasing threat of violence from Trump conspiracy
More TOP STORIES News