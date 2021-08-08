2 Chicago police officers shot in West Englewood shooting, CPD says

BREAKING : Two Chicago zpolice Officers have been shot in the 8th Dist. and transported to the University of Chicago hospital. Condition unknown. Further details to follow.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/TzKFa1HZJ7 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 8, 2021

WATCH: Heavy police presence in West Englewood after CPD shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday night on the city's South Side, CPD officials said.Chicago police said the shooting occurred about 9:10 p.m. in the 6300-block of South Bell Avenue, and it left the officers in serious-to-critical condition.They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where a crowd of officers gathered after 10 p.m. Some officers could be seen hugging each other; others appeared emotional.An active scene was visible at South Bell Avenue and West 63rd Street in West Englewood.Two suspects were taken into custody, according to police communications from the scene. One suspect had been shot and was taken to a hospital. A third suspect was being sought by police, police said from the scene.About a block from the shooting, neighbors looked out cautiously from their front yards, which one referred to as a "quiet block.""Be careful, they're still looking for someone," a woman warned a neighbor as she walked by.Dozens of officers could be seen patrolling the neighborhood and blocking streets in the area while a police helicopter flew overhead.Cook County sheriff's deputies and K9 unites were also on the scene.