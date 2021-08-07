No Crime Day events promote peace, nonviolence across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several community groups and churches are promoting peace as violent crimes continue throughout summer.
Two more minors recover after being shot Friday night. A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot in the back seat of a car that was traveling northbound through Albany Park. The 12-year-old was shot in the leg but is in stable condition. The 14-year-old is in critical condition after getting shot in the back of the neck. Both are recovering at Illinois Masonic Hospital. The person who shot at them was in an SUV and has not been identified by Chicago police. No one is in custody.
More than 230 children were shot in Chicago so far this year. A number of events are being held throughout Saturday calling for an end to violence. Community organizations and churches from the South and West Sides are hosting different picnics, parades and giveaways.
There are at least 10 events going on around the city as the calls for peace continue, especially when it comes to violence among kids.
List of No Crime Day events:
10 a.m., ENGLEWOOD COMMUNITY
Motherhood Event - Free Give-a-Ways
St. Benedict The African Catholic Church
6550 S. Harvard
Contact: Father David Jones 773-873-4464
11 a.m., AUSTIN COMMUNITY
Community Picnic
Bethlehem Unity M B. Church
5655 W. Madison
Contact: Pastor Bill Evans 773-287-1393
11 a.m., WOODLAWN COMMUNITY
No Shots Fired - No Crime Day /Prayer March and Prayer Vigil
Woodlawn Baptist Church
63rd & University to 63rd & Cottage Grove
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Contact: Pastor Jeffery Campbell 773-818-0506
12 p.m., WEST PULLMAN COMMUNITY
No Crime Day Celebration & Picnic featuring Empire Dance Company
Vaccinations and Free Mask Give-a-Way
St. Titus One Youth Anti-Violence & Mentoring Program & Roseland Cease Fire
West Pullman Park
124th & Stewart
Contact: Geri Jones 773-343-7863
12:30 p.m., COTTAGE GROVE HEIGHTS COMMUNITY
No Crime Day Parade - Chi-Town Cats will perform
901 E. 95th Street
12:30 - 2:30 pm
Contact: 773-559-3900
1 p.m., ROSELAND COMMUNITY
No Crime Day & Back to School Outreach
CRU -Inner City & Fulfilled Purpose Ministries & Healing Rivers Ministry
102nd Place and Michigan
Contact: Marc Henkel 773-995-1752
3 p.m., BURNSIDE COMMUNITY
No Crime Day Block Party
New Beginnings Full Gospel Church
Boosters for Christ
91st Place - 92nd and Langley
Contact: Pastor Ronald Daugherty 817-938-7442
4 p.m., NORTH LAWNDALE COMMUNITY
No Crime Day Picnic
Douglas Park -Roosevelt & Sacremento
Contact: Gloria Hayden 312-487-8616
6:30 a.m., ANNUAL SUNRISE MASS FOR NONVIOLENCE AND PEACE
THE BLACK CATHOLIC DEACONS OF CHICAGO, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PRIESTS, DEACONS AND CLERGY OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF CHICAGO, ARE HOSTING THE 11TH ANNUAL SUNRISE MASS FOR NONVIOLENCE AND PEACE. WORSHIPERS WILL GATHER AT THE LAKE TO PRAY FOR PEACE, THE HEALING OF FAMILIES, SCHOOLS, COMMUNITIES AND THE SAFETY OF CHILDREN. THE MASS WILL CONSIST OF MUSIC, DANCE, SCRIPTURE READING, AND PRAYER OFFERED FOR PEACE IN OUR COMMUNITIES. PRIESTS AND DEACONS FROM ACROSS THE ARCHDIOCESE WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE AS WELL AS REVEREND JOSEPH PERRY, AUXILIARY BISHOP OF CHICAGO. SERVICE GOES FROM 630AM TO 8AM AT OAKWOOD BEACH, 41ST STREET AND LAKESHORE DRIVE, CHICAGO. IN THE EVENT OF HEAVY RAIN, THE SERVICES WILL BE MOVED TO OUR LADY OF AFRICA PARISH (HOLY ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH) AT 615 E. OAKWOOD BLVD. CONTACT: SUSAN THOMAS, ARCHDIOCESE OF CHICAGO. 312.534.8318 sthomas@archchicago.org
7 a.m. EST, JEDIDIAH BROWN TO WALK FROM ATLANTA TO CHICAGO
FORMER CHICAGO ACTIVIST AND ALDERMANIC CANIDIDATE JEDIDIAH BROWN WILL EMBARK TODAY ON A 700 MILE WALK FROM ATLANTA TO CHICAGO TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT GUN VIOLENCE, AS WELL AS LACK OF RESOURCES, EMPLOYMENT, HOUSING, AND EQUITABLE OPPORTUNITIES IN CHICAGO. THE JOURNEY WILL BEGIN AT 7AM EASTEEN TIME ON THE STEPS OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING'S BIRTH HOME AT 501 AUBURN AVE IN ATLANTA, GA. JEDIDIAH WOULD BE HAPPY TO DO A ZOOM INTERVIEW WITH US AT ANY POINT DURING THE DAY. HE SAYS HE'LL HAVE A LOT OF TIME TO FILL SO WE MAY CALL HIS CELL AT ANY TIME TO TALK OR CHECK ON HIS PROGRESS. JEDIDIAH'S CELL: 312.375.8073. HE'LL ALSO BE POSTING UPDATES VIA FACEBOOK LIVE. HE HAS SET UP A GOFUNDME.
PEACE MARCH
