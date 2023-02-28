Chicago police officers exchange shots with suspect on Far South Side; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers exchanged gunshots with a suspect in response to a domestic dispute on the Far South Side Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 12900-block South Peoria Street at about 1:25 a.m.
After officers made entry, police said a 43-year-old man shot at police, who returned fire and called in a SWAT unit. No one was struck by gunfire, police said.
The man was taken into custody by the SWAT team. Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.
