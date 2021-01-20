Chicago shooting: Man charged after shootout with police officers on West Side

3 of offender’s guns recovered at scene. pic.twitter.com/jhuKTv3Mnu — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 19, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man has been charged after police said he got into a shootout with officers on the West Side Monday night.Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people at approximately 9:54 p.m. in the 3800-block of W. Polk, police said.Police said the front passenger, 30-year-old Tramin Harris, fled on foot and fired on officers.Officers fired back and struck the man, who was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.No officers were struck by gunfire.Police said the man discarded three handguns during the pursuit which were all recovered.The driver and the second passenger also fled the scene, police said.Wednesday morning, police said Harris has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer, two counts of armed habitual criminal and one count of first degree attempted murder.