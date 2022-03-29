chicago shooting

Chicago police shooting: 2 officers injured, 1 suspect shot during East Garfield Park traffic stop

1 Chicago police officer shot, another pinned by car during incident, CPD says
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 officers hurt, 1 suspect shot during East Garfield Park traffic stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured, one of them shot, and a suspect was shot and critically injured in an incident in East Garfield Park Monday night, CPD said.

The incident happened about 9:15 p.m. near Polk and Sacramento streets.

CPD Superintendent David Brown said two officers were attempting to make a traffic stop. Initially the car did not stop but eventually it did pull over.

WATCH: CPD Supt. Brown gives update after shootout involving officers


EMBED More News Videos

CPD Supt. David Brown gives an update after 2 Chicago police officers were injured, one by gunfire, and a suspect was shot in an incident Monday night in East Garfield Park.



As the officers got out of their patrol car, the driver of the car they had pulled over hit the gas and pinned one officer between their two cars, Brown said. There was then an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the man in the car. It was not immediately clear if both officers fired their weapons.

One of the officers was struck by gunfire in the left pinky. The other officer suffered an ankle injury from being pinned between the cars. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Brown said the injuries are not life-threatening. They were in fair condition early Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Round Lake Beach police shooting: Officer shoots at boy holding fake gun

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, police said. At a late press briefing, Supt. Brown said a second suspect had been taken into custody as well but police clarified that only one suspect was involved in the incident, and he was the one shot.

Two guns were recovered, one on the suspect's person and the other from the suspect's car.

Brown did not say why the officers were pulling the car over, but said both were in uniform and in a marked patrol car at the time.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted it was responding to the officer-involved shooting and asked anyone with any information about the incident to contact their office at 312-746-3609.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast garfield parkofficer injuredpolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingchicago shootingpolice shootingchicago crimeofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingchicago violencepolice officer shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 officers injured, 1 suspect shot in East Garfield Park incident: CPD
Man killed in shooting near Wrigley Field ID'd
Man charged after 2 found dead inside South Side home, police say
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
TOP STORIES
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
Man killed in shooting near Wrigley Field ID'd
Man used hammer to kill 2 men, hold woman for 8 days: prosecutors
FDA expected to authorize 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Vigils for Ukraine held at Portage churches
North DuSable Lake Shore Drive to get major redesign
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
Show More
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
Was Will Smith's Oscars slap a display of 'toxic masculinity'?
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold former Trump advisers in contempt
Northern Indiana man arrested in US Capitol riot
Pilsen bakery given days to raise $25K to stall eviction
More TOP STORIES News