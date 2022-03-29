Chicago police shooting: 2 officers injured, 1 suspect shot during East Garfield Park traffic stop

WATCH: CPD Supt. Brown gives update after shootout involving officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured, one of them shot, and a suspect was shot and critically injured in an incident in East Garfield Park Monday night, CPD said.The incident happened about 9:15 p.m. near Polk and Sacramento streets.CPD Superintendent David Brown said two officers were attempting to make a traffic stop. Initially the car did not stop but eventually it did pull over.As the officers got out of their patrol car, the driver of the car they had pulled over hit the gas and pinned one officer between their two cars, Brown said. There was then an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the man in the car. It was not immediately clear if both officers fired their weapons.One of the officers was struck by gunfire in the left pinky. The other officer suffered an ankle injury from being pinned between the cars. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Brown said the injuries are not life-threatening. They were in fair condition early Tuesday morning.The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, police said. At a late press briefing, Supt. Brown said a second suspect had been taken into custody as well but police clarified that only one suspect was involved in the incident, and he was the one shot.Two guns were recovered, one on the suspect's person and the other from the suspect's car.Brown did not say why the officers were pulling the car over, but said both were in uniform and in a marked patrol car at the time.The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted it was responding to the officer-involved shooting and asked anyone with any information about the incident to contact their office at 312-746-3609.