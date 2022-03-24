police shooting

Round Lake Beach police shooting: Officer shoots at boy holding fake gun

Round Lake Beach violence: Police said replica firearm looked exactly like real gun
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Round Lake Beach police officer shoots at boy holding fake gun

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A boy was not injured after a Round Lake Beach police officer shot at him while he was holding a fake gun Wednesday night in the north suburb, police said.

Round Lake Beach police said officers responded to the 1300-block of Ridgeway Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun. The witness who called police told dispatchers the boy had a gun in his hand and had pointed it at him, police said.

When police arrived, they confronted the boy, who turned and pointed the alleged firearm at them, according to police. One officer fired a shot at the boy, but missed him.

The boy was taken into custody without further incident and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for observation.

The officer was transported to Northwestern Emergency Medical Center in Grayslake for observation and has been released.

During the investigation into the shooting, police determined the gun was a replica firearm that looked exactly like a handgun, police said.

Police did not provide any additional information about the boy's age or identity.

