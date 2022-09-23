Rideshare passenger wounded in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a rideshare passenger was wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 4400-block of West Lake Street at about 10:04 p.m.

A 23-year-old man was in the rear passenger seat of a rideshare vehicle when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired shots.

The victim was shot in the back and right arm, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.