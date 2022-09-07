WATCH LIVE

Rideshare driver's vehicle stolen in Loop after struggled with security guards, police say

An UberEats driver was also carjacking in Little Village, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
28 minutes ago
Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a rideshare vehicle and crashed it in the Loop.

The husband of the rideshare driver said it started when the suspect struggled with security guards near Clark and Lake streets.

The man said his wife, who watched it all unfold, was able to get out of her vehicle safely before the suspect took off with her car.

In another overnight incident in Little Village, police are looking for three suspects who carjacked an Uber Eats driver at gunpoint.

It happened as the driver was delivering food near 21st Street and Millard Avenue.

