River North bar employee wounded in shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting Friday night at a River North bar, according to Chicago Police.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Erie.
Police said the suspect became upset after being denied access to the bar.
He returned shortly after with a gun and fired at the security staff standing at the bar, police said.
A bullet grazed a 46-year-old man's arm.
The suspected attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.
The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
Police confirmed the victim was an employee of the bar.
Charges are pending as Area 3 detectives investigate.
