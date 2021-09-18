River North bar employee wounded in shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting Friday night at a River North bar, according to Chicago Police.It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Erie.Police said the suspect became upset after being denied access to the bar.He returned shortly after with a gun and fired at the security staff standing at the bar, police said.A bullet grazed a 46-year-old man's arm.The suspected attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Police confirmed the victim was an employee of the bar.Charges are pending as Area 3 detectives investigate.