Chicago shooting: Woman recalls moment man was shot to death at River North intersection

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crime scene tape draped around a black BMW left riddled with bullets at a downtown intersection following a violent and deadly shooting on Sunday morning.

One woman, who doesn't want to be identified, said she was standing at the intersection of Orleans Street and Chicago Avenue in River North in the early morning hours.

She had just finished eating at the Griddle-24 restaurant when she came outside to wait for her ride.

That's when she said the driver of the black BMW stopped at the red light, and someone in a white SUV pulled beside him before firing.

"It was five or six gunshots. It sounded like blasts," the woman said. "I think two or three guys went. I think it happened within seconds. It was really, really fast."

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

His final moments alive unfolded right before the woman's eyes.

"Every time I close my eyes, I can see his face, and that was a lot for me," she said.

It is not clear whether police are looking at surveillance video to get a better description of the suspect. So far, no one has been arrested.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood