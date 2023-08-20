River North shooting: Man shot to death in vehicle downtown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Chicago's River North neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The man was in his vehicle, stopped at a red light in the 800-block of North Orleans Street just after 3:35 a.m., when an unknown suspect in a white SUV pulled up next to him and began shooting, police said.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, CPD said.

He was not immediately identified. No one was in custody later Sunday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

