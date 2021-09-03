Chicago shootings: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in separate Old Town shootings

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

5 shot, 1 fatally, in separate Old Town shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot, one fatally, in two separate shootings just blocks apart in the Old Town neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The first shooting occurred in the 1300-block of North Cleveland Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday night.

Police said a man and woman were walking toward a residence when three suspects approached and at least one of them fired shots.

The man was shot and pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The woman was transported in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

A few hours later, three men were shot just blocks away.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 2:23 a.m. in the 1300-block of North Hudson Avenue.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the hip and lower back was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Another man was shot in the leg and hospitalized in fair condition while a third man suffered a graze wound to the leg and refused medical treatment.

No one is in custody in connection with either shooting. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoold townchicago shootingchicago crime
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 injured in Englewood fire; residents jump to escape blaze
CPD lieutenant allegedly shoved flashlight into suspect's backside
Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death
CPD releases suspect images in murder of man driving girl to school
Ind. family who lost 5 relatives in NC tubing accident files lawsuit
At least 60 dead in 8 states after Ida remnants slam Northeast
Curious whale pushes paddleboard, plays with human on it: video
Show More
SWAT team responds to Chicago Lawn barricade of shooting suspect
26 Illinois schools report COVID outbreaks
Chicago Weather: Scattered PM showers Friday
Improper use of nursing pillows, loungers linked to 7 infant deaths
Do not use ivermectin for COVID, doctors and pharmacists warn
More TOP STORIES News