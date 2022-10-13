Teen charged in 2021 deadly shooting of Simeon High School student outside Hyde Park McDonald's: CPD

A 17-year-old juvenile is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Simeon High School student Kentrell McNeal.

Kentrell McNeal, 15, was killed in September 2021 in the 5200-block of Lake Park Avenue outside a Hyde Park McDonald's

Another teen was also wounded in the shooting.

The juvenile was arrested Tuesday and was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

McNeal was part of Good Kids Mad City, a youth group fighting to end violence in the city.