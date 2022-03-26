Chicago shooting: 2 found dead, including 1 shot in head, inside Gresham home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an investigation into a grim discovery in the city's Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.Two people were found dead inside a home in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street near 83rd Street.Chicago police said one person was a man who was shot in the head.Police have not released many details, but said no one was in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.Police did not provide further information about the incident.