deadly shooting

Rosemont mall shooting: Police locate person of interest after man fatally shot, at least 1 injured

By , and Stephanie Wade, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Police locate person of interest in fatal Rosemont mall shooting

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have located a person of interest in the Rosemont outlet mall shooting that killed one person an injured at least one other on Friday evening, officials said.

Rosemont police said an "isolated and targeted" shooting took place near the food court inside Fashion Outlets of Chicago just after 7 p.m.

WATCH | Witnesses describe running for cover as shots fired inside mall
EMBED More News Videos

Fashion Outlets of Chicago shoppers and employees describe running for cover after someone opened fire inside the Rosemont outlet mall.



Two shooting victims were rushed to local hospitals and were initially reported to be in critical condition.

Police said one of the shooting victims, a man in his 20s, died at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

A 15-year-old girl was also shot in the wrist, police said. Her condition has since stabilized.

Police said there may have been a third shooting victim who left the area.

Witnesses inside the mall said they heard three to five shots fired and saw people rushing for the exit.

"We heard four gunshots rapidly and within minutes, we just ran," Gucci store employee Maria Salgado said.

"I noticed that a stroller was ah, had fell over, and it was a kid's bottle laid out next to the stroller, it was a little girl's stroller," witness Stringer Harris said. "And that just told me how serious this matter was. As far as, like, it goes from zero to 60 just that quick. You know, you're walking down with your family having a good time and shots go off."

Police said the area is now safe, but Rosemont officers were going from store to store to get shoppers and employees out.

Police said people can reunite with their loved ones at the nearby Caddyshack restaurant.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a red vehicle.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosemontdeadly shootingfatal shootingmallshots firedshootingdouble shootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
2 found dead inside South Side home, Chicago police say
Man fatally shot during attempted carjacking on NW Side, police say
Trucker kills boss, wounds former coworker in Burr Ridge shooting
2 dead in murder-suicide that prompted South Chicago SWAT response
TOP STORIES
Chance the Rapper, African artists collaborate on new exhibit at MCA
Vigil held for woman found beaten to death in her Englewood home
1 dead, 1 injured in bus crash on I-90, ISP says
2 found dead inside South Side home, Chicago police say
Man shot, critically hurt during Red Line station fight; 1 in custody
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Show More
Suspect in custody after Nevada teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Chicago Cajun restaurant, Heaven on Seven, permanently closed: owner
3 teens plotted to commit 'mass murder' at Chicago area mosque: feds
Alexis Hopkins becomes 1st woman drafted by professional baseball team
Chicago Weather: Blustery, AM snow showers Saturday
More TOP STORIES News