Deadly Warwick Allerton Hotel Chicago shooting deemed murder-suicide: source

Streeterville shooting: Man, woman found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Warwick Allerton Chicago shooting deemed murder-suicide: source

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A source said two people found shot to death inside a hotel on Chicago's Magnificent Mile Monday afternoon died by murder-suicide.

CPD said a man and woman were each found unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the head in the Warwick Allerton Hotel about 4:54 p.m.

Chicago fire officials said the woman was found first, and the man was found about 30 minutes later.

The female victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The male victim died at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

The discovery prompted a large police presence near Michigan Avenue and Huron Street, including officers with long guns.

Multiple hotel guests said they were never notified by the hotel about the shooting. Messages left for hotel management have not been returned.

"It's going to be a restless night," hotel guest Terri Green said. "I'm rattled. I'm rattled, and I want to love Chicago. And I do love it."

"It's a beautiful hotel, a beautiful location," hotel guest Abdi Shayesteh said. "I specifically picked this out so I can really explore a great part of the city, and it's sad to hear this happened."

The source confirmed the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741.

For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
