Chicago shooting: 3 sought in connection with fatal shooting of Chatham bank security guard

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are seeking to identify three people in connection to the fatal shooting of a security guard in Chatham last week.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of East 87th Street, near the Chatham Village Square mall, Chicago police said.

The victim, 53-year-old Fontaine Harris, was involved in a verbal altercation with three male offenders and one female offender, police said. One of the male offenders took out a gun and shot at the victim.

Harris was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.

The offenders fled the scene in a gray sedan, police said.

Police released images of three of the suspects and the car on Wednesday. They also released video of the incident.

The first person of interest was last seen wearing a black winter hat, blue puffy jacket and blue jeans. The second person of interest was wearing a camouflage winter hat, black jacket and black pants. The third person of interest was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, black jacket, purple shirt and purple pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271.

Family said Harris had a 7th-degree black belt in karate, and said he taught and mentored many in martial arts. They said he was a father, a grandfather and the oldest of four siblings, who was nurturing, caring and kind.

