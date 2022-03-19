Belmont Cragin shooting: 13-month-old baby grazed by bullet while sitting in car, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 1-year-old girl suffered a graze wound in a shooting in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Friday, Chicago police said.The 13-month-old baby was in the backseat of a vehicle when she was shot in the 5500-block of W. Wrightwood Ave. around 6:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.She suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital. She was initially reported to be in good condition.At least 47 juveniles have been shot in Chicago so far this year, according to police data. Thirteen have died.So far, no one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.