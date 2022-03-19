chicago shooting

Belmont Cragin shooting: 13-month-old baby grazed by bullet while sitting in car, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 1-year-old girl suffered a graze wound in a shooting in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Friday, Chicago police said.

The 13-month-old baby was in the backseat of a vehicle when she was shot in the 5500-block of W. Wrightwood Ave. around 6:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

She suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital. She was initially reported to be in good condition.

SEE ALSO | Woman, 70, killed in Belmont Central hit-and-run crash on way home from church, family says

At least 47 juveniles have been shot in Chicago so far this year, according to police data. Thirteen have died.

So far, no one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belmont craginchicagochicago shootingchicago crimechild shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
4 seriously injured, including boy, 11, in West Garfield Park shooting
4 shot in West Garfield Park, including 11-year-old boy
Humboldt Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Carjacking, shooting, beating reported in downtown Chicago overnight
TOP STORIES
Omicron BA.2 subvariant continues to increase in Illinois
Woman's body found along lakefront in Evanston: police
Single mom creates 'Oak & Heir' furniture company
The Smollett Case: ABC7 looks back at reporting on Jussie Smollett
9 held hostage as armed men steal over $1.5M in jewelry, police say
Woman's body found in garbage can in Chatham alley, police say
Driver in Texas crash was 13; is that legal? EXPLAINED
Show More
Woman killed in NW Side hit-and-run on way home from church
Driver slams into 2 Norwood Park homes, causing partial collapse
Semi nearly misses traffic after careening off interstate: VIDEO
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago, Cook County next
Defamation suit by Osundairo brothers in Smollett case can go forward
More TOP STORIES News