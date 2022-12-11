Chicago shooting: 4 shot, 3 killed while standing outside in Cragin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An early Sunday morning shooting on the city's Northwest Side left three people killed and another critically hurt, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Cragin neighborhood's 5500 block of West School Street at about 2:26 a.m., police said. The victims were standing on the street with a group of people when someone fired shots and fled the scene in a dark SUV.

A 50-year-old man, shot in the head and chest, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Two more victims, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were transported with multiple gunshot wounds to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old woman, shot in the head, was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

