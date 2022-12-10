Chicago shooting: Concealed carry holder shoots 2 men during possible car theft attempt, police say

The FOID card holder returned gunfire after someone began fire shots at him: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A concealed carry holder shot two offenders during a possible attempted car theft early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

A 31-year-old man was walking toward his parked vehicle in the Loop's 0-100 block of West Randolph Street at about 3:37 a.m., police said. A red SUV passed him, and someone fired shots in his direction.

SEE ALSO | Man dies after shooting, fiery crash into dumpster in Logan Square: Chicago police

The victim, who holds a FOID card and concealed carry license, took out his gun and fired several rounds, police said. The SUV then fled the scene. The victim, who was not injured, saw someone get out of his parked vehicle and run away.

Two 22-year-old offenders self-transported in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were placed in custody. Police said they are seeking a third offender, whose age is unknown.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident. Police did not immediately provide further information.

